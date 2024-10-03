BJP slams Kejriwal for deteriorating state of Delhi's roads, pollution

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam visited the Vivek Vihar New Friends Colony underpass on Thursday and criticised former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the deteriorating state of Delhi’s roads and rising pollution levels.

Gautam also brought a cutout of Arvind Kejriwal labelled 'Kattar Corrupt.'

During his inspection of the damaged roads along with BJP workers, Gautam said, "The way the roads are broken, pollution and dirt is spreading — Kejriwal is solely responsible for this. He has neither built new schools nor hospitals and has failed to bring development to the national Capital."

Gautam also urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming elections, stating, "Now, is the time for change. Delhi needs a capable and progressive government, and the BJP is the only party that can ensure the development of the city."

He emphasised the importance of removing Kejriwal from power to pave the way for a 'double engine government' that would drive development forward.

He also promised that under the BJP's leadership, a new era of development would begin in Delhi, reiterating the party's commitment to improving infrastructure, including roads and highways.

As the Assembly elections approach, both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are actively engaging with the public.

While the AAP's National Convener promotes his government’s achievements, the BJP continues to highlight its claims of the ruling party's failures.

Earlier on September 29, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a road assessment and repair plan. All AAP Cabinet ministers have been designated with the task of identifying roads that are in poor condition in the next week, after which the Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out repairs.

Last week, CM Atishi, Kejriwal and several other AAP leaders and ministers hit the ground to take stock of the situation on Delhi's roads and assured the people that repair work on the roads of the national Capital would be taken up on a war footing.

