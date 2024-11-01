BJP, Shiv Sena-UBT engage in war of words over MNS event

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The BJP and Shiv Sena-UBT on Friday engaged in a war of words on social media over the celebration of Deepotsav at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The trigger was SS-UBT’s move to approach the state Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday citing the violation of the model code of conduct by MNS. The party has also demanded that the expenses for the celebration of Deepotsav be included in the poll expenditure incurred by the MNS nominee and the party chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray from the Mahim Assembly constituency.

The Mumbai BJP headed by Ashish Shelar in its post on X targeted the SS-UBT saying, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Park, a historical place in Mumbai a testimony to the legacy of Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray's historical speeches on Hindutva. Such a downfall to the legacy being tainted by his own son @OfficeofUT as UBT has gone to Election Commission complaining over Diwali Celebrations at Shivaji Park. Are Hindu Festivals hurting Aurangzeb Fan Club?"

SS-UBT shot back at the BJP in its defence. "Using Hindutva for dirty politics is what you get. It is clear that the opposition is not to 'Diwali' but to its political use. But by continuously telling lies and spreading 'Fake Narrative', even now you have shown your 'Chunavi Hindutva'!," remarked SS-UBT.

Further, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena reminded the BJP, "Like you used Ram Mandir also for election. The temple was inaugurated before it was even completed and Lord Ramchandra was taken to the half-built structure. The result was the same, Shriram also showed you your place. Wherever Sri Ram lived, it became BJP-free! Now Maharashtra will be 'BJP free'!"

The verbal duel took place amid growing bonhomie between the BJP and MNS. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar have been arguing that the MahaYuti should support the MNS nominee Amit Thackeray from the Mahim constituency on the ground that the MNS chief Raj Thackeray had extended his support to MahaYuti in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Shiv Sena nominee Sada Sarvankar, who is a three-term legislator, is reluctant to withdraw his nomination saying that if he withdraws the voters will be transferred to the SS-UBT. Sarvankar two days ago in his post on X urged Raj Thackeray not to do injustice to him but to support him in the Mahim constituency.

Incidentally, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde has left the decision to the Shiv Sainiks from the Mahim constituency.

