BJP set to gain 11% vote share boost in Chhattisgarh's northern region

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The ruling Congress is likely to see its support erode in Chhattisgarh's northern region, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to emerge as a major player with an 11 per cent vote swing in its favour, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.

In the previous election, the saffron party secured a 32.8 per cent vote share in the region.

However, according to the survey, the BJP might garner a 43.8 per cent vote share this time, while the Congress may experience a decrease in vote share of more than three per cent.

In the previous election, Congress obtained a 46.7 per cent vote share in the region of Chhattisgarh, whereas this time, it might be reduced to 43.3 per cent.

The survey has also projected that other parties will suffer a loss of up to 7.6 per cent in vote share. In the previous election, these other parties had secured a 20.5 per cent vote share in the northern region, which is expected to decrease to a 12.9 per cent this time.

