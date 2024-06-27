BJP seeks probe into previous Maha govt's 'conspiracy' with builders

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to investigate if there was any conspiracy to hand over the vacant plot adjoining the Coastal Road to the builders during the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The BJP's Mumbai chief, Ashish Shelar made his demand after the state government decided to beautify and recreate the 300-acre open space between the Race Course and the Coastal Road instead of coming up with any commercial construction on it.

A Central Park has been proposed on the 120-acre land on Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai which will not only add to the beauty but will also contribute considerably to the city's environment. Also, on the 180 acres of reclaimed land, trees will be planted, both for beautification and to help the environment, thus making around 300 acres of open land space available for people.

Shelar reminded that while seeking permission for the Coastal Road project, the Central Environment Department had asked the state government to give a written guarantee that the reclaimed land would not be used for any commercial activity nor would there be any kind of construction on this 180-acre reclaimed land.

"During that time, Uddhav Thackeray’s government was in power in the state while his son Aaditya Thackeray was the environment minister. Why did they not submit a written guarantee to the Central Environment Department at that time? Even CAG had drawn attention and criticized the former government for the same. Why did the then environment minister (Aaditya Thackeray) not submit an affidavit despite the Central Ministry asking for it?" asked Shelar.

"Was there any vested interest behind it? Was there a conspiracy to hand it over to builders?" he asked. He reiterated that the CM should conduct a probe.

