As BJP’s solider will strengthen party in Rajasthan: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) A few months before bypolls, the BJP appointed Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore as the state party's new chief, replacing him with senior leader C. P. Joshi.

“I am a soldier of the party. A soldier does not have any wish of his own. Whatever the role given by the higher-ups, it is the duty of the soldier to get it done. I will play my role strongly to strengthen the party,” Madan Rathore said.

He said that the central leadership has given a big responsibility to a worker like him.

“The government and the party will serve the people of Rajasthan. I am positive of winning all five seats (Dausa, Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Chaurasi, Khinvsar) in the bypoll. There should be no doubt about it,” Rathore said.

Sources said that former state Chief C.P. Joshi was under severe pressure after the party lost 11 seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. “Rathore has been brought to head the state as he has strong organisational experience,” the sources added.

Rathore started his career as RSS pracharak in the 1970s and has been MLA twice from the Sumerpur Assembly seat. He was also the party’s Deputy Chief Whip from 2013 to 2018. But after being denied the party ticket in the last Assembly elections, he had said he would contest as an independent candidate.

However, being an old acquaintance of PM Modi and after a brief meeting with him (PM Modi), he kept working for the party. Only after a few months, the party has elevated him to the party’s top post in the state.

Being active in the BJP for a long time, he has worked with senior BJP leaders and has been a part of the organisation since the Jan Sangh days. He has experience of working with both the old and new generation of the BJP. Rathore belongs to the Ganchi caste of OBC origin.

His elevation as the party’s chief will certainly help the BJP to gain the OBC-dominated belts of the state electorally.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also congratulated him, saying Rathore's leadership will take the party to new heights in the state.

“Undoubtedly, under your energetic leadership and efficient guidance, BJP will set new standards of success in the state with the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent tenure,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The party’s outgoing chief C.P. Joshi has also congratulated Rathore. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore for the responsibility of BJP Rajasthan State President,” Joshi wrote on X.

The party’s high command has also appointed MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as the state in-charge in place of Arun Singh.

