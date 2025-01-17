BJP’s 'Sankalp Patra' promises Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, Rs 500 LPG subsidy and Atal canteens

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday rained series of poll sops for the hotly contested Delhi Assembly elections, promising Rs 2,500 monthly monetary assistance to women, Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders and medical insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh to every resident.

Unveiling the BJP manifesto, the party president J.P. Nadda also promised setting up of Atal canteens after the Assembly polls, which will provide food to the poor and marginalized at just Rs 5.

Nadda informed that the BJP manifesto will be released in phases and women and youth empowerment is of paramount importance in its ‘Sankalp Patra’.

“A pregnancy nutrition kit comprising Rs 21,000 cash assistance will be given to every pregnant woman in the capital,” he said.

He also declared that the new BJP government will approve the Ayushman Bharat in letter and spirit, in the first cabinet meet and will also enhance the limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“Apart from Centre’s Rs 5 lakh medical insurance under Ayushman Bharat, the new city dispensation will give additional benefits of Rs 5 lakh, together, taking it to a total of Rs 10 lakh,” he explained.

The BJP President also vowed to set up Atal canteens across the capital, which will provide food to people at just Rs 5. He also blasted Kejriwal-led AAP for befooling the voters with Anna canteen pledge.

“In 2015, AAP had promised Anna canteens but it never saw light of the day,” he underlined while stating that BJP does what it claims.

While launching the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ on the final day of filing of nominations, Nadda also credited PM Modi for ushering in a new ‘political culture’ in the country.

He said that the manifestos of political parties have metamorphosed into ‘sankalp’ (commitment) and hence elections are being fought on development goals and not trivial issues.

“Earlier, people as well as political parties would forget about their poll promises but it’s because of the change ushered in with PM Modi’s vision that people are holding them accountable and also demanding fulfilment of those commitments," he said.

Nadda also informed the newsmen that the party’s Sankalp Patra will be released in multiple phases over the next few days. As women and slum-dwellers rank high on BJP manifesto, outlining its vision for the capital, this has set the tone for a high-stakes poll battle.

