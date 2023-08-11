BJP’s Amit Malviya slams Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi, who didn’t have the decency to sit through the entire no-confidence motion, moved by the opposition, skipped Home Minister’s speech and walked out when Prime Minister spoke, worse, like a ‘lukha' (rough) was blowing flying kisses in the Parliament, when it was, ironically, among other things, discussing women security and safety, has the audacity to come out and blabber like a dement," he wrote in a tweet.

Malviya said that India deserves a more responsible opposition.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad while addressing a press conference took a potshot at the Prime Minister saying that he might does not want to see his face on television but he shall about his videos.

He made the remarks while referring to the Sansad TV showing him for only 14 minutes out of his over 37 minutes speech in Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.