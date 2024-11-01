BJP-ruled states should adopt Delhi's pollution control measures: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai on Friday commended the citizens of Delhi for their role in keeping post-Diwali pollution levels relatively lower than pervious years and urged neighbouring BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to adopt similar strategies to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Despite efforts, air quality in Delhi-NCR worsened to the 'very poor' category on Friday following Diwali celebrations, with a dense layer of toxic smoke blanketing the region.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 361 at 7:30 A.M., with several areas recording AQI levels above 400.

The AQI in neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana touched 433 and NOIDA in UP touched 377 on Friday morning.

To curb pollution, the Delhi government had imposed a ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers effective from October 14 until January 1, 2025.

Although 377 enforcement teams were deployed across the city, many residents disregarded the ban, choosing to celebrate Diwali with fireworks. As a result, on Friday, New Delhi was ranked as the world's most polluted city.

Minister Gopal Rai highlighted that while the AQI was projected to exceed 400 after Diwali, the government's proactive measures helped maintain it at 360.

"Four days ago, Delhi's AQI surpassed 350, raising fears that it would exceed 400 the day after Diwali. Thanks to the government's efforts and the cooperation of Delhi's residents, many of who refrained from bursting firecrackers. This contributed to a relatively better AQI of 360," Rai told IANS.

"If everyone had followed the ban, the AQI would have been even lower," he added, urging citizens to celebrate festivals responsibly.

Rai further appealed to neighbouring states of UP and Haryana, led by the BJP, to implement similar anti-pollution measures.

"Delhi's government has set an example. If neighbouring BJP governments adopt the same approach, AQI levels across the region could improve," he said.

The minister also encouraged residents to report any visible pollution through the Green Delhi app, enabling the government to address pollution sources collectively.

In addition, toxic foam was spotted in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj on Friday, indicating high pollution levels in the waterway.

A layer of thick white foam blanketed large portions of the river's surface. Rai attributed part of the problem to untreated wastewater from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh flowing into Delhi.

Rai assured that the government was working to address this issue and was making preparations for Chhath Puja at over a thousand sites across the national Capital.

"The government is continuously active, and the dirty water coming from Uttar Pradesh to Kalindi Kunj is also being cleaned. Delhi government is making preparations for Chhath Puja with pomp and show in the entire Delhi, at more than a thousand places," he added.

