BJP releases 3rd episode of 'Congress Files', highlights 2012 coal scam

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday released episode 3 of its series titled 'Congress Files', to hit out at the Congress over alleged corruption during the UPA rule at the Centre.

BJP has captioned it: "Third file of Congress Files- story of blackened 'hand' (Congress symbol) in the brokerage of coal".

In the released video of episode 3 of season-1 titled 'Congress Means Corruption', the BJP, refers to the coal scam that surfaced in 2012 during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh government, alleging that "the hand of the Congress is black in the coal brokerage. Not only their hands got blackened, rather the UPA government of the Congress was blackened."

In this three-minute video, citing several media reports, the BJP has fiercely targeted the Congress and Manmohan Singh, accusing them of coal scam. Describing Manmohan Singh as a remote prime minister in the video, the BJP has also included several photographs of him along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP has also hinted in the same video to mention the Commonwealth Games scam in the fourth episode of 'Congress Files'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.