BJP projected to retain power in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The BJP is projected to retain power in Madhya Pradesh in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year with a tally of 116-124 seats, as per IANS-Polstrat Opinion Poll 2023.

The survey had a sample size of 7,883 with the timeline between September 1 and September 13.

The BJP got 109 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the 2018 elections.

The Congress is projected to get 100-108 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

There is not much to demarcate the main parties in terms of vote share. While the BJP is projected to get 42 per cent votes, the Congress is projected to get 40 per cent vote share.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the most popular CM candidate with 39.9 per cent rating, followed by Kamal Nath of the Congress at 35.5 per cent.

As many as 46.8 per cent respondents rated Chouhan’s performance as good, as per the survey, while 28.8 per cent rated it as poor.

Unemployment was rated as the most important issue at 50.7 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, followed by electricity, power, roads at 11.8 per cent, and farmers' issues at 13.8 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.