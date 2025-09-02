BJP poses 5 questions to Rahul Gandhi over close aide Pawan Khera’s multiple EPIC IDs 

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over the ‘discovery’ of two EPIC IDs of Pawan Khera, a Congress party veteran and its media and publicity department chairman.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called out the grand old party's duplicity on voter fraud claims and said that Pawan Khera's episode shows that the party which raises alarm over ‘vote chori’ is itself deeply involved in voter fraud and vote rigging.

He also posed five questions to the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition over Khera’s EPIC ID controversy -- Was Rahul aware of this fraud? Will he call him vote chor? Will he admit that Congress is opposing SIR just to escape attention from vote fraud? Will he apologise for his mother Sonia Gandhi’s getting a voter ID by illicit means? Is there any vote chori racket going on within the party, and that is why they are alleging vote chori?

Pradeep Bhandari termed it a blatant violation of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, which mandates that no citizen can vote twice and demanded action over the ‘illegal and criminal’ act. He also demanded that competent authorities be roped in to probe alleged irregularities within the ‘corrupt’ party.

Claiming complicity of the entire ecosystem, he accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of running a voter racket inside the party and asked why party leaders are being provided with illegal voter IDs and asked whether this was the outcome of their disdain and scorn for the poor and marginalised voters.

He questioned Gandhi’s silence over the controversy and said that the whole Vadra-Gandhi family can’t absolve itself from it, citing Sonia Gandhi’s illegal act of getting a voter ID before becoming a citizen of India decades ago.

“Rahul must come clean on whether he was aware of this illegal way of getting a voter ID, will he act against such blatant irregularity, and show Pawan Khera the door?” Bhandari asked.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is a dangerous man, who, along with associates, is on a mission to hurt the nation’s democratic and electoral framework with their web of lies.

Bhandari demanded that Rahul and the Congress party must apologise for their conspiracy to instil false fear and anxiety among the citizens and cast a shadow over the electoral rolls.

"Previously, they claimed rigging in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), then cried foul over Maharashtra Assembly elections and now are raising fake alarms over voter fraud. Rahul and the Congress party must put an end to his plot and conspiracy against democracy,” he remarked.

