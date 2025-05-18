BJP organises Tiranga Yatra in national capital's Central, North West areas

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised district-level Tiranga Yatras in Outer, North West and New Delhi areas on Sunday with leaders praising the bravery of soldiers and highlighting tough anti-terror doctrine laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

North West Delhi MP and BJP General Secretary Yogendra Chandolia said that the country is changing under the leadership of PM Modi.

He stated that the action taken by India against Pakistan through Operation Sindoor is proof that the country will no longer remain under pressure and will respond in the same language as the aggressor.

He praised the bravery of Indian soldiers on the border, stating it has sent a strong message throughout Pakistan that India will no longer stay silent in the face of terror.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who took part in the march with Chandolia in Matiala and Dwarka Assembly areas, said that the new India seeks peace but is ready to go to any extent to eliminate terrorism.

On this occasion, MLAs Sandeep Sehrawat and Pradyuman Rajput, along with District President Ramesh Shokhanda and thousands of party workers, were present.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj led the march in New Delhi and Karol Bagh Assembly areas. Party MLAs Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Rai, and Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh led the Tiranga Yatras along with thousands of BJP workers.

Addressing Tiranga Yatras in New Delhi and Karol Bagh, Swaraj said that Operation Sindoor was not just a retaliatory strike by the Indian armed forces against terrorism, but also a show of New India’s strength towards Pakistan.

She said under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together.

“This is the declaration of a new India — where responses are not just in words but through resolve and courage. Operation Sindoor is a historic mission for self-defence, justice, and restoration of national pride. It symbolises a national awakening where every Indian’s blood now flows for self-respect,” she said.

Addressing the march participants in Malviya Nagar, Upadhyay said that these yatras offer an opportunity for Delhi and the country to stand in solidarity with the grieving sisters of Pahalgam.

At the same time, these Tiranga Yatras represent a national resolve to intensify the fight against terrorism.

Shikha Rai, MLA from Greater Kailash, said the march was not just a symbol of solidarity with the victims but also an expression of deep gratitude to our brave soldiers who displayed extraordinary valour and unwavering courage during Operation Sindoor.

