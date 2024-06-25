BJP observes black day to mark 50 years of Emergency in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 25 (IANS) Former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu, senior BJP leaders, and party workers observed ‘black day’ at the party office in Gurugram on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leaders said that Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, who are accusing the BJP of changing the Constitution, have forgotten that the same document was insulted by the Congress during the Emergency.

Captain Abhimanyu said that Indira Gandhi arbitrarily declared an Emergency without consulting anyone to satisfy her self-interest and retain power as the Prime Minister of India.

“As a responsible political organisation, the BJP has taken the responsibility to make the people of the entire nation aware about the dark side of Emergency declaration as a measure to avoid such anti-constitutional activities in the future," he said.

The Emergency was declared at midnight on June 25, 1975, which lasted till March 21, 1977.

