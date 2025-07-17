BJP, NCP-SP legislators clash inside Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) The supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad engaged in a direct fight on Thursday in the Vidhan Bhavan lobby when the proceedings in both the Houses of Maharashtra legislature were underway.

The issue was raised by Awhad, another NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar and BJP member Sanjay Upadhyay in the Assembly expressing serious concern over the incident and raising alarm over the security of legislators in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan.

The fight took place a day after the altercation between Padalkar and Awhad outside the Vidhan Bhavan took place on Wednesday.

Awhad told the Assembly about the threats he had received and claimed that BJP workers had come to target him.

"They were here to target me. But since I had gone out of the House after my speech in the Assembly, they found my party workers and beat them," the NCP-SP legislator said.

"If you are going to allow goons into the Assembly, our people are not safe. I have posted about this on X. I was subjected to obscene criticism. After speaking in the House, when I came out to get some fresh air, I was directly attacked. Those goons had come to kill me," Awhad alleged.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has sought a detailed report on the incident.

"I will initiate stern action in this matter. Ensuring security in Vidhan Bhavan is my responsibility. It will be done. Legislators should not worry about their security," he said.

Narwekar directed that he will ensure safety of every MLA and a detailed report should be submitted to him.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident.

"The Assembly Speaker and the Chairman should take a serious note of it. I have requested them to take a strict action. This is not worthy to the culture of the State Legislature," Fadnavis said.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray demanded strict action against the goons.

"Those are not political workers, but goons. Is this what we have reduced to?" Thackeray asked.

Speaking to reporters, NCP-SP legislator Awhad said, "MLAs are not safe within the campus of the State Legislature. A goon enters inside, abuses us, threatens us. What's the use of becoming the MLA?"

Padalkar was called by the Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule after NCP-SP delegation led by Awhad and senior MLA Jayant Patil held a meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis.

"The incident is unfortunate. I apologise to the Assembly Speaker and Chairman. I will discuss this with my party leadership and after that I will speak to the media," Padalkar said.

