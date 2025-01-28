BJP MPs from Haryana slam Kejriwal for lies on 'water poisoning'

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Haryana on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and ruling party leader Arvind Kejriwal for baselessly accusing their state of poisoning the Yamuna and demanded an apology from the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Presenting detailed information about the quality of Yamuna water being released by Haryana, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh said that for the past few days, Kejriwal has been making misleading statements, accusing their state of unleashing 'water terrorism'.

Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra said, "If any poisonous substance is found in the Yamuna water, Kejriwal should be immediately arrested for conspiring criminally. And if no poisonous element is found in the Yamuna up to the Haryana border, he should be arrested for spreading rumours."

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said, "As soon as Kejriwal realised that his government in Delhi would not survive after 10 years of lies, he falsely accused the Haryana government."

She said the Delhi Jal Board has also clearly said that after Wazirabad, untreated sewage water from Delhi and industrial wastewater flows into the Yamuna.

Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry said, "Out of the 37 treatment plants in Delhi, only 17 are functional, and this is the result of the Kejriwal government's failure. If all the treatment plants were operational, the condition of Delhi's water would not be so bad."

Choudhry added it is surprising to hear that Kejriwal is claiming that 'water terrorism' is being unleashed by Haryana.

"It is very unfortunate that a person who has been the CM speaks so irresponsibly," she said.

BJP National Spokesperson Rajeev Jaitley said, "Kejriwal installed a Rs 15 crore water treatment plant in his own house because he knows that the water being consumed by the people of Delhi is not safe to drink."

He lies with great cleverness and confidence, and even swears on his children, said Jaitley.

Dharambir Singh said that on one side of the Yamuna is Uttar Pradesh, and on the other side is Haryana.

"Haryana only releases 300 cusecs of water into the Yamuna. If you look at the Tajewala Headworks, only 300 cusecs of water are released, except during the monsoon season, and it does not reach Delhi. This is done to ensure that the Yamuna doesn't dry up and animals don't die, as per the Supreme Court's order," he added.

He said Haryana has provided more than 10,000 cusecs of water to Delhi.

The water is supplied in large quantities through the 'West Yamuna Canal,' which is entirely cemented, and it includes the water from Bhakra canal, he added.

The canal through which water is sent to Delhi also supplies water to other areas of Haryana, but there are no complaints from those areas, he said.

