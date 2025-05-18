BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says 'end of terrorism' is inevitable under PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, on Sunday, said that the "end of terrorism is inevitable under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country and added that the Union government will succeed in its mission to expose Pakistan on the international stage including the proxy terrorist group which carried the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The BJP leader also said that after Indonesia and Pakistan, India is the third largest country in the world with a large number of Muslim population.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "After Indonesia and Pakistan, we are the third Muslim majority country in the world. Muslims are as much affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as Hindus. OIC or Organization of Muslim Countries has its office in Saudi Arabia. We will succeed in our mission, the cruel face of Pakistan will be exposed to the world. The end of terrorism is inevitable, if Modi is here…. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

The BJP leader also gave an example, saying that Muslims and Hindus are impacted in the same way by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government has announced the full complement of the seven all-party delegations to expose Pakistan's link to terror and Operation Sindoor to several key partner countries.

"In the context of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

According to the list shared by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead the delegation to the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil and Columbia.

He will have LJP's Shambhavi Chaudhry, JMM's Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed, TDP's GM Harish Balayagi, BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, along with ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

On the other hand, the delegation led by NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule will be travelling to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. She will be accompanied by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Thakur. TDP's LSK Devarayalu,Congress's Manish Tewari, and Anand Sharma will also be a part of it. Former MEA spokesperson Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin will be the diplomatic voice.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be a part of the delegation led by BJP's Baijayant Panda and will go to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. This team also has the BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Gulam Nabi Azad, and ambassador Harsh Shringla form the rest of the team.

The team led by former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will take care of India's position in the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. Prominent members of this delegation are Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Amar Singh, prominent journalist MJ Akbar, along with ambassador Pankaj Saran.

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha will lead the delegation going to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde-led delegation will be travelling to the UAE, DR Congo, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

DMK's Kanimozhi is also leading a delegation that is scheduled to travel to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The delegations aim to communicate India's unified political stance against terrorism and seek international support to hold Pakistan accountable.

New Delhi continues to maintain that Kashmir remains a bilateral matter.

This marks the first time that the Modi government has mobilised elected representatives from multiple political parties as diplomatic emissaries to challenge Pakistan's narrative on the global stage.

The focus of the delegations will be two-fold: To brief foreign governments about the Pahalgam terror attack and to clarify that 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories, without endangering civilian lives.

