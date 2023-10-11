BJP MP Devji Patel, fielded from Sanchore seat in Raj polls, faces protests, black flags, stone-pelting on car

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) BJP's Jalore-Sirohi MP Devji Patel, who has been fielded by the party from Sanchore for the Rajasthan Assembly polls next month, faced heavy protests in the area on Wednesday with a crowd gathering around his car and showing him black flags.

As his driver reportedly tried to run over the people who came in front of the car, the angry crowd pelted stones at his car and its windshield and glasses were broken.

"I was afraid that someone might attack," Patel said on the incident, which took place between Pathmeda and Barsam village of Sanchore at 10 am.

There have been protests by disappointed candidates since the BJP's first list came out on Monday, and had names of 7 MPs.

The protest increased so much that when Patel reached Sanchore on Wednesday, people showed him black flags. The MP had come to Sanchore on Tuesday - the first time after being declared a candidate.

After the welcome programme, Patel left for Shikarpura in Jodhpur and returned to Sanchore from there late at night. He left for Pathmeda from his house in Sanchore early on Wednesday morning and was returning to Sanchore when people, standing on the road with black flags, stropped his convoy and started protesting.

As soon as the MP lowered his glass to talk to the people, the people present there rushed towards his car.

At this the driver tried to move out from the the crowd. This enraged the crowd and they attacked the car by pelting stones at it. The windows of two vehicles including the MP's car were broken.

Patel said that he was returning to Sanchore this morning after worshipping a cow in Pathmeda when "a car followed me and overtook me and parked it in the middle of the intersection. A large number of people were standing there. I turned the car aside and asked the reason, but fearing an attack, I closed the car window".

"When the vehicle was being taken out, it was attacked from behind. I recognised one or two people. They are from outside the district," he said.

