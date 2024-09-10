BJP MLA slams Rahul Gandhi over belittling India on foreign soil

Bhopal, Sep 10 (IANS) BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Assembly's former Pro Tem Speaker Ramashwar Sharma responded sharply on Tuesday to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in the US about the BJP and the RSS.

Speaking with IANS, Sharma criticised Gandhi, suggesting that he should demonstrate loyalty to India if he wishes to succeed in politics. He argued that criticising one’s own country while abroad is akin to airing dirty laundry in public.

The BJP MLA stressed that the BJP and RSS view all Indian states as integral parts of the nation and treat them with respect.

He emphasised that the BJP’s primary commitment is to ensure India's unity, regardless of whether the party remains in power. He accused Congress of endangering national pride while asserting that the BJP never divides the country based on caste, language, religion, or region.

Sharma also reflected on the sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Khudi Ram Bose, Rani Lakshmi Bai, and Shivaji Maharaj, who fought and died to protect India.

He noted that the country’s pride is upheld by citizens willing to defend its honour, including those stationed at the borders.

He criticised Gandhi for allegedly flattering foreign governments, accusing him of praising China, Pakistan, and now the US, while failing to show sufficient respect for India.

Citing Gandhi’s Italian heritage and his identity as Sonia Gandhi’s son, he argued that if Gandhi was involved in Indian politics, he should follow the example of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and show unwavering loyalty to the nation.

Sharma condemned Gandhi’s actions, claiming they attempted to destabilise the Indian government and foster separatism.

He asserted that the BJP stands by the nation and its citizens, regardless of their religion or region, and will continue to do so. He criticised Gandhi’s mindset, accusing him of seeking to create division and unrest in India.

