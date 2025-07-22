BJP MLA proposes Nitish Kumar for Vice President post, RJD retaliates sharply

Patna, July 22 (IANS) Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President of India, citing health reasons, Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul has advocated for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be made the new VP.

Speaking to the media outside the Bihar Assembly, Haribhushan Thakur said: “It would be better if Nitish Kumar becomes the Vice President of India.”

Haribhushan Thakur's statement has created a stir in the political circle of Bihar, as many believe that it is a deliberate attempt by the BJP to play on the front foot ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

The remark has triggered a sharp reaction from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Senior RJD leader Bhai Birendra questioned Nitish Kumar’s capability, saying: “Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar. How will he manage as Vice President? He is no longer worthy of it,” Bhai Birendra said.

He further added, “Not everyone in the BJP will want him to become the Vice President. We are in the opposition, and we want our government to be formed.”

On the ongoing ruckus in the Bihar Assembly, Bhai Birendra, the four-time MLA from Maner Assembly Constituency, said the opposition had moved an adjournment motion to debate the special voter list revision and the rising crime in Bihar, demanding that all other work be stopped to hold discussions on these pressing issues.

“The government is not ready to listen to the opposition and is trying to suppress the voice of democracy,” he said.

As per the Constitution, the Vice President of India is the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chair of the Rajya Sabha has fallen vacant. Currently, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who has been in the role since 2020, chaired the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

