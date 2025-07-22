Delhi University CSAS-UG Admissions 2025: Over 72,000 Seats Accepted in First Round

The University of Delhi has received a remarkable 72,659 seat acceptances in the first round of undergraduate admissions conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025. The first allocation list was released at 5 pm on July 20, and within just two hours, over 27,500 students had accepted their allotted seats, highlighting a strong eagerness among applicants.

By 9:40 pm on the same day, colleges had approved 14,939 applications. Candidates have until 4:59 pm on July 21 to confirm their seats. This will be followed by the college verification and approval process until July 22, with the final fee payment deadline set for July 23 at 4:59 pm.

More Seats Allotted Than Available; Reallocation Expected

While the university has a total of 71,624 undergraduate seats, it made 93,166 seat allocations in the first round. University officials explained this intentional over-allocation aims to accommodate expected student movement between colleges, a trend observed in previous admission cycles. These allocations cover 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 DU colleges.

Positive Response in Reserved Categories

The admissions data also highlights reservations under special categories. Notably, 1,325 seats were allotted under the Single Girl Child category, while orphan candidates received 259 seats (127 females, 132 males). Other reserved categories include OBC, EWS, SC, ST, Sikh Minority, PwBD, and Kashmiri Migrants.

How the Admission Process Works

The entire admission process is managed via the CSAS-UG portal, which factors in CUET-UG scores, reservation policies, and student preferences. Candidates applying for performance-based courses such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education, and Fine Arts will undergo a separate allocation in the third round.

Applicants for these courses are advised to regularly check college or department websites for trial and performance assessment schedules.

To promote transparency, students can now view minimum qualifying scores and closing ranks for each programme on their personal dashboards. This information will also be accessible on the official Delhi University admission website.

Upcoming Second Allocation Round & Academic Session

The second round of CSAS-UG seat allocations will be announced on July 28 at 5 pm. The academic session for first-year undergraduates is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2025.

Popular Courses in 2025 Admissions

This year, out of 3,05,357 registered candidates on the CSAS portal, 2,39,890 completed their preference submissions. Female applicants accounted for 53.06% (1,27,284 applications), while males contributed 46.93% (1,12,603 applications).

The most sought-after course was BCom (Hons), receiving an impressive 19,90,966 programme-college preferences, followed by:

BCom – 15,26,403 preferences

BA (Hons) English – 12,23,388 preferences

BA (Hons) Political Science – 9,96,868 preferences

BA (Hons) History – 7,72,029 preferences

With such strong participation in the first round, Delhi University’s UG admissions for 2025 are off to a promising start.