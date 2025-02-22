BJP ministers conduct inspections across Delhi, promise swift completion of projects

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Wasting no time after securing a historic victory in the national Capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a series of inspections to address civic and infrastructural issues across Delhi.

Ministers have been visiting key locations to assess ongoing developmental projects and resolve persistent problems.

Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Moolchand Flyover stretch leading to the Sarai Kale Khan area, focussing on long-standing waterlogging issues at the Moolchand underpass.

The site has been notorious for severe water accumulation and vehicle submersion during heavy rains.

Verma directed officials to clear drainage systems well before the monsoon season to prevent future flooding.

"In Delhi, several locations face waterlogging during the rains, and one such area is behind the Moolchand Flyover. This spot has been a constant source of complaints about water accumulation. Before the monsoon season begins, I have instructed all officials to start working on every waterlogging-prone location in Delhi," he told reporters.

"The drains should be cleared, ensuring that no road or flyover in Delhi experiences waterlogging this year," he added.

The minister also reviewed progress on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, where construction has been ongoing. Expressing concern over project delays, Verma assured swift resolution of pending issues, including payment concerns and forest clearance.

"This project has been dragging on for too long, and no one has visited to assess the situation. I have been informed about payment issues and the need for some forest clearance. We will resolve both as soon as possible," he said.

"This work must be completed quickly because delays lead to increased costs, which ultimately burden the people of Delhi. We must ensure timely completion of all projects," Verma emphasised.

Meanwhile, Minister Kapil Mishra visited Khajuri Khas Chowk in the Karawal Nagar constituency, where he met with Public Works Department (PWD) officials to discuss local infrastructural concerns.

Speaking to IANS, he stressed the need for immediate solutions to persistent traffic congestion and damaged roads.

"The daily problems here must be resolved, and coordinated action with the traffic police is needed to eliminate bottlenecks," Mishra said.

"Roads across Delhi are in terrible condition, with faulty drainage systems everywhere. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions -- officials must work round-the-clock to fix roads, water supply, and sewer systems immediately. Kejriwal's era of misgovernance is over, and now, under the Prime Minister's leadership, good governance and a culture of efficiency have taken over," he added.

