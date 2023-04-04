BJP maligning name of Lord Rama through its acts: Mamata

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP and the organisations associated with the saffron party are maligning name of Lord Rama by indulging in provocative acts.

The Chief Minister said this while criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incidents of clashes and violence witnessed in some parts of the state during the Ram Navami processions.

"The BJP is bringing in anti-social elements and trouble-makers from neighbouring states like Bihar to create problems and spread communal tension in West Bengal. I always remain tense about when will be the next BJP ploy to create tension in West Bengal," the chief minister said while addressing a party workers' conference at Digha in the state's East Midnapore district on Tuesday.

According to her, "since the BJP does not have enough organisational strength in West Bengal, it has to depend on outsiders to spread violence in the state".

"This is a typical case of criminal violence, where criminal elements are used to spread violence in the state," Banerjee said.

According to her, the state administration did not prevent anyone from participating in the Ram Navami processions.

"However, the problem started when people joined the procession, with arms, other lethal weapons, petrol and crude bombs. First, they created problems at Shibpur in Howrah district. And when the situation came under control there, they started similar violence at Rishra in Hooghly district," she said.

According to her, those who created problems at these places are actually maligning the religion they represent.

"They are maligning Hinduism. They do not represent any religion. They are just BJP-backed goons," the Chief Minister said.

She also said that her administration is determined to take strong action against the trouble-makers.

"No one will be spared and I will not succumb to any kind of pressure on this count," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.