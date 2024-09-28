BJP-led Centre destroying MSMEs, says SP leader

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sunil Singh Sajan on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was destroying Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and people were being deprived of opportunities.

While speaking to IANS, Sunil Singh Sajan expressed his support for Rahul Gandhi’s statement criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and opposed a recent statement made by BJP MP Manohar Lal Khattar regarding farmers.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "monopoly model has taken away jobs in the country".

He also blamed the government for destroying Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), stating that people are being deprived of opportunities.

During the Jammu and Kashmir election campaign, Rahul Gandhi met with professionals in Jammu, and on Friday, he shared an eight-minute video on the social media platform ‘X’, highlighting the struggles and concerns of professionals.

In his statement, Rahul Gandhi said that the flawed GST implementation and demonetisation had harmed MSMEs, turning India from a productive economy into a consumer economy.

Commenting on this, Sunil Singh Sajan said, "It is quite clear that ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, small businesses have been wiped out. The government has only been working for a few industrialists for the past 11 years, living only for them. When the PM gives speeches, he says he is working for the country, but if he truly was, he would be concerned about jobs, borders, farmers, Manipur, and women. But the Prime Minister doesn’t care about anyone except those few industrialists."

On Friday, former Haryana Chief Minister and current Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a controversial statement regarding the farmers' protest during a campaign rally.

Manohar Lal Khattar said, "People from Punjab, disguised as farmers, started the agitation. We endured it for a year, but their real intention was to topple the Central and Haryana governments. These people, wearing masks, even reached the Red Fort in Delhi with their tractors. But they were not real farmers. We are patriots, and some people may try to mislead you, but don’t fall into their trap."

In response to Khattar’s remarks, Sunil Singh Sajan stated, "Khattar, or even Kangana Ranaut, all of them think the same way. When the RSS cannot directly express its ideology, it uses people like them to convey its thoughts. It is ingrained in the hearts and minds of RSS and BJP that farmers are traitors. None of these leaders are farmers. You won’t find a single farmer leader in the BJP. The BJP despises the very backbone of this country, which is its farmers."

