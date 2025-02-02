BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain terms Budget 2025 a roadmap for 'Viksit Bihar'

Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a historic milestone for Bihar, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "opened the treasury" for the state.

"This budget is not just a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) but also for 'Viksit Bihar' (Developed Bihar)," he said.

Speaking about the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, Hussain emphasised that the extensive allocations for Bihar reaffirmed PM Modi’s commitment to the state's progress.

“This budget proves once again that PM Modi deeply cares for Bihar and its people. His vision is to see Bihar flourish and fulfill the dreams of its citizens,” he said.

Shahnawaz Hussain also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for wearing a Mithila painting saree, gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, while presenting the Budget.

He stated: “This gesture reflects the Finance Minister’s deep respect for Bihar’s rich heritage and its people.”

Calling the Budget 2025-26 a blueprint for Bihar’s development, Hussain expressed profound gratitude to PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for prioritizing Bihar’s needs.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as, Lalan Singh meanwhile criticised Tejashwi Yadav for calling the Union Budget 2025-26 "disappointing and hollow".

Singh dismissed Yadav’s remarks as baseless, asserting that the budget introduces several new and transformative initiatives for Bihar.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that the Budget contains "nothing new", Lalan Singh retorted: "Is the expansion of Patna and Bihta airports an old announcement? Are the new Greenfield airports, the National Food Processing Institute, and the establishment of a Makhana Board all previous announcements? Tejashwi Yadav knows nothing about development."

“He knows nothing about governance. His father and mother are known for ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar, and he has no interest in development,” he added.

Singh emphasised that the Union Budget 2025-26 lays the foundation for a progressive and developed Bihar, with major investments in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and industry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.