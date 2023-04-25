BJP leader Annamalai releases another purported audio of TN Minister PTR Thiagarajan

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, on Tuesday released another audio clip of 57 second duration which he claims is of state finance minister, PTR Thiagarajan.

As per the audio clip, the person seems to be complaining about the DMK rule in Tamil Nadu. In a tweet, the BJP leader Annamalai said, "Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within."

In the audio clip, the person says that he had been a proponent of 'one man, one post' since he entered politics.

He is also heard saying, "It is what I like about the BJP. Who looks after the party, who looks after the people. Separate those right?"

The person also says that such distinction of responsibilities and power was absent in DMK.

In the part of the clip, the person is heard saying "The party which is CM's son and son-in-law," in an an apparent reference to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his son and minister for youth affairs and sports development, Udayanidhi Stalin, and his son-in-law, V. Sabareesan.

The person is further heard saying "So I decided after watching this for eight months. This is not a sustainable model." In the last part of the audio clip, the person seems to indicate that he was contemplating resigning from his position before the situation worsened and that he would still have a clear conscience as he did not give up the fight too early.

Earlier on April 19, Annamalai had released one audio clip purportedly belonging to PTR Thiagarajan. Annamalai then took to social media and said that this has substantiated his claims of corruption in DMK.

PTR Thiagarajan responded to the first audio clip and said that it was not authentic. A delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP met Governor R.N. Ravi on April 23 and submitted a representation for an independent forensic audit of the audio reportedly of Thiagarajan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.