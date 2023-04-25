BJP leader accused in rape case given free run by police: Assam Congress

Guwahati, April 25 (IANS) Assam Congress accused a local BJP leader in Tinsukia district of allegedly involved in the rape of a 13-year-old minor.

The opposition party submitted a complaint to the state women's Commission on Tuesday and claimed that the accused was allowed to run free as he is a ruling party leader despite the fact that an FIR was lodged against him and the victim's mother also committed suicide.

Assam Mahila Congress President, Mira Borthakur, went to the state women Commission's office to submit the memorandum.

Congress party demanded a proper investigation in this matter and arrest of the accused.

It has been alleged that Samendra Roy alias Samudra Roy, the president of a local BJP booth committee in Tinsukia's Bordubi area, committed the crime as the accused in the rape case.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora said, "An incidence involving a BJP booth president raping a 13-year-old minor in the Tinsukia district's Bordubi area was reported some time ago. Although an FIR has been filed at the Bordubi police stataion, the police have not yet taken any action, including arresting the offenders."

He alleged that a lot of local BJP members have put pressure on the family to drop the lawsuit.

According to Bora, the victim's mother allegedly killed herself on April 14 after being unable to handle the circumstances.

The Congress also formed a seven-member team to pursue the incident and meet the victim's family.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.