BJP issues show-cause notice to Kirodi Lal Meena over phone tapping claims

Jaipur, Feb 10 (IANS) BJP state president Madan Rathore on Monday issued a show-cause notice to state Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena, citing indiscipline over his phone tapping claims. The party has viewed Kirodi Lal Meena's statements as a breach of discipline and asked him to respond within three days.

Kirodi Lal Meena has been making controversial statements that have repeatedly been troubling the party.

His actions were reported to the central leadership by both the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and party officials, a party worker told IANS.

However, due to the Delhi elections, no immediate action was taken, he said. Sources indicate that state president Rathore consulted BJP national president J.P. Nadda over the phone before deciding to issue the notice.

Rathore, meanwhile, is in Delhi to participate in the upcoming Parliament session. During his visit, he is expected to meet with the national leadership to discuss further action against Kirori.

The party asserts that Kirodi Lal Meena’s public remarks have tarnished the image of the BJP-led government and constitute a violation of party discipline.

The notice, issued under the directives of BJP’s national president, instructs Kirodi Lal Meena to submit his explanation within three days.

"Failure to respond will be interpreted as an acceptance of the allegations. Your statement has been considered by the national president of the party as indiscipline as per the party's constitution. This show-cause notice is being sent to you as per the instructions of the National President of BJP. You should submit your explanation on the allegations within three days, otherwise it will be understood that you do not have to give any explanation on the said allegations," read the notice.

On February 6, Kirodi Lal Meena publicly accused his own government of phone tapping.

Meanwhile, he said: "I am not aware of the show cause notice. I am a disciplined soldier of the party, as soon as I receive the notice, I will send my reply to the party leadership within the stipulated time period."

Earlier, speaking in Jaipur, he claimed that the CID was targeting him and that his phone was being monitored. He also alleged that the government ignored his concerns regarding corruption.

