BJP hails Delhi govt’s Rs 1 lakh crore Budget as ‘historic’, AAP unimpressed

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Rs 1 lakh crore budget for FY26 on Tuesday, outlining 10 key focus areas, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity.

The Budget was hailed by BJP leaders as “historic,” while the AAP congratulated the Chief Minister and expressed hope that the government would work for the welfare of the people.

Talking to IANS, BJP leader Harish Khurana described the budget as historic, noting that it was the first time Delhi had received an allocation exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. He emphasised that the BJP was working to fulfill its manifesto promises, including a Rs 2,500 allocation for various schemes. "Atal Canteen" also featured in the Budget, highlighting the party's focus on welfare initiatives.

Khurana said, “We are trying to allocate the budget in almost every sector, including education, roads, health, and transport. Our aim is to develop Delhi and improve its basic infrastructure.”

BJP leader Kailash Gahlot also praised the Budget, stating, “This is a good budget. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi, as I believe this budget will meet all the needs of Delhites.”

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar also termed the budget ‘very good’ in all categories. He highlighted that the people of Delhi had been calling for improvements in basic infrastructure, and the budget addresses those concerns.

"A lot of money is being spent on infrastructure, and all our promises to the people of Delhi are being fulfilled," Mahawar said.

He also pointed out that various groups, including women, traders, farmers, and villagers, would benefit from the budget. “From education to health, this budget takes everyone into account,” he added.

Mahawar further mentioned that the government had allocated Rs 5,100 crore for women’s welfare and expressed confidence in the implementation of key initiatives such as water conservation and the restoration of the sewage treatment plant.

He also questioned the performance of the AAP-led government in Punjab, urging them to deliver on their promises in that state.

However, AAP leader Imran Hussain took a more cautious approach, questioning the absence of an economic survey report alongside the budget.

"Let’s wait and see what they do. I want to congratulate Rekha Gupta for presenting the budget, and I hope they will work for the benefit of the people," Hussain said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her first budget as part of the newly elected BJP government in the capital.

Terming the Rs 1 lakh crore allocation as historic, the Chief Minister highlighted that it is the largest Budget in Delhi’s history.

“This is a historic day, as this is not just any Budget. The people of Delhi and the country have been eagerly waiting to see how the government, elected with a historic mandate, would present its first Budget,” said the Chief Minister in her address.

She further explained that the budget was not just a presentation of government expenses but a blueprint for transforming the city.

"This budget is focused on bringing Delhi to the path of becoming a Viksit (developed) city, aligning it with a glorious history and a bright future," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.