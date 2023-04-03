BJP is disappointed now: JD(U) chief on Shah's Bihar speech

Patna, April 3 (IANS) A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Mahagathbandhan government, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh retaliated on Monday, saying that the BJP is disappointed.

Lalan Singh uploaded a post from his official Twitter handle and said: "Following the speech of the union home minister in Nawada, it has been clear that Badka Jhutha Party (BJP) is disappointed now. You talk to the governor 10 times in a day, why would we be concerned about it."

He further said: "The people of West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra are the witness of how you are politically using the constitutional institution like the governor. You can open an office in a governor house till the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but the result will come out like 2015. India will become BJP Mukt in 2024. The Badka Jhutha Party will get zero votes from Bihar."

The statement of Lalan Singh came a day after Amit Shah, during the Nawada rally, claimed that Lalan Singh became resentful after he had talked to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over the situation of Sasaram.

"Lalan Singh was saying why would I be concerned about the violent situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif, I want to tell him that I am the home minister and Bihar is a part of the country. Hence, when I talked to the Bihar governor to know about the situation of these two places, Lalan Singh became resentful," Shah said in a Nawada rally on Sunday.

