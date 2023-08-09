BJP delegation visits Nuh, AAP stopped

Gurugram, Aug 9 (IANS) Five members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by State President Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday visited the violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation.

However, a seven-member delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana unit was stopped by police near Sohna on its way to the district. They were sent back in view of the “curfew” imposed in Nuh.

After meeting with the officials, BJP State President Dhankhar said that at present the situation in Nuh is normal and everything is getting better slowly.

He said that the demolition of business units and residential houses was done under the supervision of the administration.

“The administration is completely working in the right direction, conspirators will not be spared,” he said.

State Cooperative Minister Banwari Lal, MLA and State General Secretary Mohan Lal Badauli, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, and State Minister Samay Singh Bhati were also part of the delegation.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was also stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district.

On Sunday, police also stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) citing prohibitory orders.

