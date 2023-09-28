BJP to contest Raj Assembly polls on Lotus and PM Modi's face: Sources

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) The BJP will contest the Assembly polls in Rajasthan on Lotus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face, sources said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting called in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and party National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh on Wednesday night which continued till 2 a.m.

In the meeting, Shah and Nadda expressed disappointment over various issues in the party's Rajasthan unit, reports of factionalism and poor crowd in BJP Parivartan Yatras.

They discussed why the crowd did not gather in the Parivartan Yatras at many places and questioned if the factionalism of the leaders was the reason behind it.

Those present in the meeting included Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, State Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, election in-charge Arun Singh, state co-election In-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Rathore was the first to leave the meeting followed by Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, but both the leaders did not talk to the media. The meeting continued till late even after these leaders left the meeting.

When asked whether MPs would contest elections, Shekhawat said, it is for the party leadership to decide.

BJP state president Joshi said that the upcoming programmes of the party were discussed.

"The Central Election Committee will decide whether the formula for making MPs contest elections is applicable in Rajasthan or not," CP Joshi said.

He said that no senior leader of the party is being ignored, everyone is moving together.

BJP's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi said, "We have discussed many topics. The basis of selection of candidates has been discussed. The programmes have been fixed till the announcement of elections. The decision of MPs contesting elections will be considered further."

Sources said that Raje had plans to organise a few major programmes. The Rajput community has called a mega gathering in the first week of October where Raje is the chief guest. Also in Hadoti, a few other programmes have been organised.

The veterans in the party held discussions on how the party should go out with a united face without showing signs of factions, said the sources.

