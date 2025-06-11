BJP, Congress engage in war of words over fresh caste census in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) The decision to conduct a fresh survey regarding the controversial caste census report has sparked a heated political debate between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka.

While BJP leaders have criticised the Congress over the decision, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have defended the move.

Responding to media queries in Delhi on Wednesday, Deputy CM Shivakumar asked, "Why is the BJP, which opposed the caste census, now opposing the state government's decision to resolve the confusion regarding the caste census?"

When asked about the BJP's outrage over the decision to conduct a fresh survey regarding the caste census, he said, "Weren't they the ones who opposed the caste census report? Why didn't they accept the caste census report? This report has not been completely rejected. We will allow for the inclusion of information for those whose data might have been missed in this report. We will utilise the report that has already been provided. We are moving forward to provide justice to communities and resolve confusions."

When asked if it would be done scientifically this time, he replied, "We will discuss and decide in the Cabinet meeting. Many communities, including Jains, Lambani and Besta, met me and expressed their concerns. Our MLAs also conveyed their opinions. The previous survey was also conducted scientifically. Our officials went door-to-door, conducted the survey, and affixed slips. Wasn't what they did scientific? Last time, many did not take this matter seriously and hesitated to identify their community."

"Regarding internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, advertisements have been issued dozens of times. Officials have visited houses many times. They have promoted it on the social media. Opportunities have been provided for online registration. Opportunities have also been provided for those residing outside the state to provide their information. Our party President, acting in the position of a father, has provided some guidance. The Chief Minister will discuss in the Cabinet how to proceed with this matter. This process will involve one lakh people," Shivakumar said.

When asked if they succumbed to pressure from dominant castes regarding the caste census, the Deputy CM said, "We have succumbed to everyone's pressure. We even succumb to media pressure."

When asked if the Veerashaiva community has welcomed the government's decision, he replied, "Swamijis from Veerashaiva, Vokkaliga, and other communities have called me and welcomed this decision. Swamijis from all communities should enlighten their respective communities and encourage them to participate in this survey. Everyone should provide accurate details about their community in this survey."

When asked if Deputy CM Shivakumar had gained the upper hand at the Congress High Command regarding the caste census, he clarified, "There is no question of anyone gaining an upper hand in this matter."

When asked if a state government survey is necessary when the Central government is conducting a caste census along with the general census, he said, "This is our party's political agenda. The BJP has copied this. Rahul Gandhi has advocated for a caste census to ensure justice for Backward Classes."

When asked by reporters if the party high command's decision on fresh survey of caste census has made them upset, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah replied, "We will take action as decided by the Congress high command. This is not our decision."

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council and BJP leader, speaking to the media on Wednesday at the state BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan, said, "We were expecting the national Congress leadership to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in connection with the Bengaluru stampede and 11 deaths that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebration. Instead, the Congress is trying to divert public attention by using the caste census as a distraction."

He highlighted that the Congress-led state government had obtained permission for the celebration even before RCB won the match, aiming to capitalise on their victory.

He noted that the subsequent incident, which led to 11 deaths during the RCB 's victory celebration, became news across the entire country.

Narayanaswamy said that the BJP had thoroughly condemned this tragic incident, which left hundreds injured.

He added that in light of this tragic incident, the Congress had summoned the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to Delhi.

"We thought these two would be held accountable for their offence," he said, warning that the BJP would not stop its protest against them until both of them take responsibility for the incident and resign.

State BJP General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, has demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologise to the people of the state and resign for repeatedly presenting 10 years of incorrect data regarding the caste census.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the state BJP office, he said, "You are someone who has seen serial failures. As much as Rs 165 crore has been misused. The failures of the MUDA scam, the Valmiki scam, the stampede incident, the excise scam, and now this caste census – all are serial failures. Therefore, you should resign immediately."

He questioned who is responsible for the Rs 165 crore spent on the previous caste survey, which the Congress government is now saying it has abandoned.

"Who will you hold accountable for the expenses incurred on the previous survey? Who will be responsible for the cost of the new survey?" he asked.

"Are you preparing to waste the state's taxpayer money as you please?" Sunil Kumar said while criticising the Congress government.

"The Central government has already announced that it will conduct a caste census along with the general census. When the Centre is already undertaking a caste census, is there a need for the state government to conduct another one?" the BJP leader asked.

He urged the state government to cooperate with the Central government's caste-cum-general census.

He also demanded that the state government stop using Other Backward Classes for its own convenience and misleading the people.

"The 90-day deadline given for the caste census is another lie," he said.

"You had promised to complete a survey related to SC (Scheduled Caste) internal reservation within one month, but you postponed that very survey three times. Now, you've set a three-month deadline for a survey of seven crore people – whom are you trying to deceive?" he asked.

"Is this even possible? It seems to me that you've set a 90-day deadline for handing over power," he remarked.

N. Ravikumar, Chief Whip of BJP in the State Legislative Council, has criticised the Congress High Command, stating that by summoning the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to Delhi, it has once again insulted Karnataka.

This move, he alleged, was made to cover up the tragic stampede incident during the RCB victory celebration in Karnataka, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people.

He accused the Congress of introducing the caste census issue to divert attention from the 11 deaths which took place dure to the stampede in Bengaluru.

He argued that the Congress High Command has played a significant political game at Karnataka's expense to change the narrative.

Ravikumar said that the Congress High Command has dealt another blow to the state government, which caused the deaths of 11 people.

He added that the Congress High Command has wronged the Backward Classes.

"They are saying they will conduct another caste census, claiming the current one is incorrect, 10 years old, and its data is outdated. This is essentially the Congress High Command slapping Siddaramaiah," he said.

He added that several Congress leaders had previously objected to the caste census data, yet Siddaramaiah had insisted on implementing it.

"After experiencing this 'slap' and returning from Delhi, Siddaramaiah has now announced that a new caste census will be conducted," Ravikumar concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.