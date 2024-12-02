BJP confident of victory in Delhi Assembly polls; slams AAP, Cong for lack of unity

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025, BJP leaders, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Satish Upadhyay, and Parvesh Verma, have expressed confidence that the party will secure a majority, following the decision by AAP and Congress to not form an alliance.

The election is set to be a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Speaking to IANS, Meenakshi Lekhi commented on the division between the AAP and Congress, stating, "The result of the Lok Sabha election is a clear indication of their failure to unite. This split shows the lack of unity within their ranks. Whether it's the chaos of the Congress or the AAP's misgovernance under Kejriwal’s leadership, Delhi is well-aware of the situation. Delhi is ready to move from misgovernance to good governance."

Satish Upadhyay, another BJP leader, criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his shifting political stances.

"Can you trust Kejriwal? His history is filled with contradictions. He promised not to form a government with Congress but did so. He claimed to end VIP culture, but today he travels with a fleet of cars. Kejriwal has built a lavish lifestyle at the cost of taxpayers, and the people of Delhi no longer trust him. His leadership has only increased crime, corruption, and extortion in the city," Upadhyay said.

Parvesh Verma also lashed out at Kejriwal's tactics, stating, "Kejriwal’s words are unreliable. He often portrays himself as a victim to mislead the public. But the people of Delhi have seen through his lies. The BJP is well-prepared for the 2025 elections, and we are committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Delhi."

With AAP and Congress opting for separate paths, the upcoming elections will be a crucial battleground, and the BJP is eager to capitalise on what it perceives as the missteps of its rivals.

