BJP claims 2 cr new members enrolled in 8 days, sets the bar higher

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) BJP national general secretary and head of the party’s national membership campaign, Vinod Tawde, claimed that the party has enrolled two crore new members in just eight days under its national membership drive.

Speaking at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Tawde provided details of a review meeting held with party President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Organization Secretary B.L. Santosh. The meeting included office bearers and teams from nine states involved in the membership drive.

Tawde discussed how the successful campaign so far could be further expanded. Meetings with state leaders from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka took place to strategise the next steps. Similar meetings will be held with other states in the coming days.

Tawde outlined the campaign's target, stating that the goal is to convert 75 to 80 per cent of the votes the party received in elections into party memberships.

He emphasised the importance of reaching all societal sections and addressing areas where the party did not receive expected votes.

The meeting also focused on implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives regarding outreach to women, border villages, and remote, and hilly regions.

The membership drive, named ‘Sangathan Parv Membership Drive-2024,’ is planned to run for 40 days. With only 8 days completed and already 2 crore new members being added to existing strength, discussions were held on how to accelerate the campaign and meet Prime Minister Modi’s instructions and goals. The national membership drive was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 in New Delhi.

Launching the BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership, PM Modi received the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda.

Speaking at the launch of BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP is not only the biggest party in the world but is also a unique party.

"BJP is not only the world's largest political party but also the most democratic party. No other party conducts its membership drive with such transparency and honesty as the BJP," he said.

