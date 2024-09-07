BJP chief Nadda takes dig at dynastic politics during membership drive in Bihar

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) BJP National President and Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, took a dig at other political parties on Saturday, accusing them of engaging in politics for their personal gains.

He was in the state to participate in the BJP's mega membership drive, 'Sangathan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' on Saturday.

He noted historical examples, such as the Congress' opposition to BR Ambedkar's election to the Lok Sabha twice and praised the BJP for celebrating Constitution Day on November 26.

Party chief Nadda also highlighted the party's dedication to marginalised communities like the Dalits and underscored the party's efforts to make them stakeholders in the developmental schemes of the BJP government.

He also outlined the party’s target of renewing the membership of 10 crore members.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister emphasised the inclusive nature of the BJP and asserted that it is a party that serves everyone.

“In our party, there is equality of opportunity along with rights. No one is big, no one is small... everyone has equal opportunity. In other parties, you can become president only if you belong to a particular family, you can become president only if you belong to a particular caste,” the BJP chief said.

Further highlighting the party's commitment to equality, he stated, "The BJP is the only party in which the Prime Minister, National President, State President, Mandal President, District President, Booth President... all have to renew their membership every six years. BJP allows individuals from ordinary backgrounds to rise to the highest positions, as exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier, he also visited the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna and paid obeisance.

The Union Health Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art regional eye facility at IGIMS Patna, along with super-speciality hospitals in Bhagalpur and Gaya, further expanding the healthcare infrastructure in Bihar.

Notably, the BJP membership drive kicked off on September 2 with PM Modi becoming the first member of the party.

