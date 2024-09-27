BJP chides Siddaramaiah, says K'taka govt doesn't trust its Chief Secretary

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) BJP leader C. N. Ashwath Narayan took a jab at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying the state Congress government does not trust the Chief Secretary (CS), he has appointed.

The remark of Ashwath Narayan, the former deputy chief minister, comes a day after the Karnataka government directed the Chief Secretary to provide information to the Governor only after its approval.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Ashwath Narayan said: "As per the Karnataka government's order, now the Governor cannot receive replies directly from the Chief Secretary."

Slamming the state government's move, the BJP leader asked: "Why this fear and apprehension? Why are you creating these barriers"

On the Karnataka government withdrawing consent to CBI to probe the case in the state, he said: "What all shady deals have you made? Why are you so scared?"

He alleged that the Congress is acting out of fear that the CBI investigation into the Valmiki Development Corporation scam will bring out the "shady deals".

"There is 100 per cent corruption in the Valmiki Tribal Board Corporation, something even the Chief Minister has acknowledged. In the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) case, Siddaramaiah presents himself as 'Harishchandra', denying any illegal land acquisitions or misuse of Dalit lands, but his family's involvement in these irregularities has been exposed," Ashwath Narayan claimed.

"The courts have also delivered judgments on this. The High Court pointed out lapses, and yet Siddaramaiah's legal advisors claim he had no role. Do they have a new law that we don’t know of?" he said.

"When asked for accountability, they don't provide any answers. Instead, they disrespectfully attack the Governor, making baseless accusations," he criticised.

MLC Pratap Simha Nayak stated that CM Siddaramaiah's actions "violate" the Constitution and the democratic system.

