BJP can never gain foothold in Punjab: Cong MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has strongly criticised the BJP in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Bhupesh Baghel's residence, stating that the party cannot make inroads in Punjab due to its history of opposing the state's people.

Speaking to IANS, Randhawa said, "The welcome given to Bhupesh Baghel in Punjab is noteworthy, and everyone knows the current situation of BJP in Punjab. The BJP can never gain a foothold in Punjab because they have worked against the people of the state. When Bhupesh Baghel was made incharge, there was a twist, but we are not afraid. Let them do whatever they want, we will continue with our work."

Randhawa also commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about individuals in the party allegedly working with the BJP.

The former party President had claimed that some Congress members were aligned with the BJP, and Randhawa agreed, asserting, "There is truth in what Rahul Gandhi has said. We should have thought about this earlier. Those who are in Congress should never speak against the party. People who migrate from other parties should not be given leadership positions."

He pointed out that this issue has caused significant damage in Punjab and mentioned that the party could have handled the situation better. He added, "If we had controlled this earlier, we might not have faced the damage we did in Punjab."

Randhawa also supported Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s comments regarding expelling BJP supporters from within the Congress party ranks. Singh had raised the question of when the Congress would take action against such individuals.

Randhawa remarked, "Digvijaya Ji is right in what he said. Anyone who comes from another party should not be given important office positions immediately. They only take people with them when they leave."

Randhawa also expressed his pride in the Indian cricket team’s ICC Champions Trophy victory, calling it a moment of national celebration.

He said, "We are all very proud of the Indian cricket team. After a 12-year wait, they created history by winning the World Cup. Before Holi, it felt like Diwali for the whole country."

Randhawa also praised Captain Rohit Sharma’s leadership, stating, "Rohit Sharma played excellently and led the team to victory. Despite rumours of his retirement, he has made it clear that he will continue to play for a long time. We wish him all the best."

