BJP bristles at Cong leader's analogy of Op Sindoor with video game, other parties react too

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Congress leader Nana Patole ignited a fresh controversy on Thursday as he mocked the Operation Sindoor and compared it with children's video game, thereby receiving flak not just from BJP but across party lines.

Patole, the former Maharashtra Congress chief, also broke ranks with the party's line as his mockery of the nation's braves questions the integrity of the armed forces and also the unprecedented operation that they undertook on May 6-7 to hit terror bases in Pakistan.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, reacting sharply to Patole's controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, said that Congress leaders have a habit of insulting the Armed forces, and this statement again shows that 'Congress ka haath, Pakistan ke saath' (Congress is hands in gloves with Pakistan).

"Does Congress think that the courage of our soldiers, the action taken against terrorism and the struggle to protect Mother India is also a game? Congress has maintained a low mentality, like asking for proof of surgical strikes. But today the country is aware. The country is seeing who is standing with the heroes and who is with Pakistan! India will never forgive your anti-national mentality. Your mind and brain have become corrupt,” he further wrote on X, condemning the disgusting remarks.

BJP's Maharashtra unit also took to X to call out Patole and the Congress party and said that previous regimes sent love letters to Pakistan and hoped for 'Aman ki Asha' but the Modi government is teaching them 'Brahmos ki Bhasha'.

Other parties, including NDA allies, were equally critical of Patole for belittling and trivialising the valour of the armed forces.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar said, "Nana Patole is doing exactly what the Uttar Pradesh Congress president did earlier before the military conflict. He mocked the Rafale jet, calling it a toy and tied lemon and green chillies to it. And it was with that same Rafale that we entered Pakistan and struck them. What Patole is saying is nonsense."

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar also lashed out at the Congress leader, stating that our Army punished the perpetrators in Pakistan, all-party delegation took the message to the world, but the Congress party continues to ignore everything, out of convenience.

"They are questioning the courage and valour of security forces. Nation won't accept this," he said.

Former Maha Congress chief found himself in line of fire over remarks, where he said, "The statement of the External Affairs Minister made it clear which places in Pakistan we were going to target. Then they removed their people from those places. This means that it was like a game that children play on computers. India had told Pakistan in advance which places they were going to attack."

