BJP backstabbed people of Delhi on full statehood issue: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the BJP has "backstabbed the people of Delhi" on the issue of granting full statehood.

Kejriwal made remarks soon after the Lok Sabha passed the Delhi services bill.

The AAP leader in a tweet said: "Every time, the BJP promised to grant full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, (Narendra) Modi ji himself said that if he becomes the Prime Minister, he will give full statehood status to Delhi. But today they backstabbed the people of Delhi..."

Ealier in the day in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that after independence, the Pattabhi Sitaramayya Committee recommended granting Delhi the status of a state. However, the recommendation was opposed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel among other senior leaders of the time, along with Chairman of the Drafting Committee B.R. Ambedkar.

Shah further said that in 2015, "a party came into power in Delhi with a focus on confrontation rather than service. It aimed to capture the Vigilance Department to conceal corruption... It is essential to engage in politics that support or oppose policies for the welfare of the country and Delhi, rather than engaging in politics solely to win elections".

