BJP ally Tipra Motha Party to stage protest in Delhi on Sep 9 over multiple demands

Agartala, Sep 7 (IANS) BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) will hold a demonstration in Delhi on September 9 in support of their 3-point demands, including implementation of the tripartite accord, signed in March last year, party sources said here on Sunday.

TMP’s media coordinator Lama Debbarma said that the demonstration on Tuesday would be held near Jantar Mantar in the national capital to highlight their demands.

The demands include implementation of tripartite “Tiprasa Accord” signed on March 2 last year in Delhi, deportation of illegal immigrants from Tripura, and constitutional recognition for 'Greater Tipraland'.

The agreement was signed between the Centre, Tripura government and TMP leaders for the overall socio-economic development of the indigenous tribals in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

TMP chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma in a video message on Sunday said that the promises made in the tripartite agreement by the government are yet to be fulfilled, even as more than a year has passed.

Debbarma urged the tribal leaders of all political parties to join their September 9 demonstration in Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the sake of the tribals and protection of life, culture and heritage of the indigenous people.

“Tuesday’s demonstration in the national capital is a non-political event for the interest of the tribals. No party flag would be displayed there,” the TMP supremo said.

Saying that he is ready to go to jail and ready to die for the interest of the tribals, Debbarma, a former royal scion, has also urged the tribals to hold similar demonstrations in all villages, cities and localities in Tripura on September 9 to highlight the three demands.

Demanding immediate deportation of the illegal migrants, the tribal leader said that if the US deport Indians with handcuffs, why is the Indian government not taking similar actions against the illegal infiltrators staying in India?

After a year-long hectic parleys and after signing a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 last year, the then opposition TMP with 13 MLAs joined the BJP-led coalition government in the state on March 7 last year, adding a new twist to Tripura's politics.

The two TMP MLAs -- Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma -- were inducted into the ministry headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The TMP has been governing the 30-member politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area, and is home to over 12,16,000 people, of which around 84 per cent are tribals.

Meanwhile, the TMP for the past few months has been agitating against the illegal infiltration into Tripura and demanded that all illegal migrants be deported to their countries.

A delegation of TMP led by Debbarma met the Election Commission of India in New Delhi last month and demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura be conducted, similar to the procedure being adopted in Bihar.

