BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad starts preparing for 2024, to demand 'favourable' seats

Guwahati, April 28 (IANS) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora on Friday announced that his party, a partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Assam, has begun making plans for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

In Parliament, the AGP only has one member in the Rajya Sabha. In an alliance with the BJP and other parties, it contested three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but could not win any of them.

According to party sources, the AGP is eyeing to win at least two seats, and may demand "favourable" seats from the BJP this time where the chances of win are maximum.

Bora, who is also a cabinet minister, said that the party is attempting to enhance its organisational structure by organising Lok Sabha constituency-wise party workers' meetings.

"A decision has not yet been made regarding the number of seats the party plans to run for in the general election scheduled for next year. But we are optimistic that we will have our representatives in the Lok Sabha," he said.

"This is the fifth Lok Sabha constituency party workers' meeting we have had; the first four were in Guwahati. We will shortly hold such meetings in each assembly constituency. In addition to helping our allies, the AGP will look to strengthen the base."

According to a senior leader of AGP, the party is yet to decide on how many it would fight in the next year's Lok Sabha election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.