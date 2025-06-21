BJP accuses Congress in Himachal of appeasing minorities

Shimla, June 21 (IANS) Accusing the Congress in Himachal Pradesh of adopting policy of appeasement towards minority communities, senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday accused the government of being “anti-Sanatan”.

“The Chief Minister and his leaders have always been saying that they have come to power by defeating 97 per cent Hindu ideology. This is a strong viewpoint and thinking of the Congress party,” Thakur told the media here.

He said the Chief Minister has showed his “anti-Sanatan” stance on several occasions, first during the oath-taking ceremony on December 10, 2022, and thereafter during Delhi, Hyderabad and Karnataka elections. Former Chief Minister Thakur accused the government of vindictive against the Hindus.

“If anything happens anywhere in Himachal Pradesh, then cases are not registered against people of the Muslim community and cases are registered against Hindus."

He quoted the case of killing in Chamba over love affair, cow slaughter cases in Sirmaur district or the mosque dispute in Sanjauli where cases were registered against agitating Hindus but not against people of other communities to justify his allegations.

Thakur said when two ministers of the Congress were opposing Muslims in the Assembly and said people from Bangladesh have come to Himachal, the high command ordered their removal from the Cabinet.

He said in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district an 18 years four days old girl left her home with a 19-year old Muslim man and the complaint made by the family of the girl on June 5 and the first information report (FIR) was lodged on June 10.

“This makes it clear that this is a case of love jihad. In this love jihad case, stones were thrown from houses of people of a particular community, but no action was taken against them. Ironically, protesting Hindus were booked with the attempt to murder charges.”

The BJP leader said four persons were also arrested and BJP's state president Rajiv Bindal and senior leader Sukhram Chaudhary who were not even present at the spot were also booked for attempt to murder, for which they have to take an interim bill from the High Court.

“It seems that the government has got an opportunity to make a false accusation against senior leaders,” Leader of Opposition Thakur said.

He warned the government and said the BJP demanded that the attend to murder cases against BJP leaders should be withdrawn, strict action should be taken against the man who tried to “cheat” the woman as lakhs were transferred to the account of the man involved in “love jihad” should be investigated.

