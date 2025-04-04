BJD's change of stance on Waqf (Amendment) Bill sparks debate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 4 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal's change of stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at the last moment has sparked a heated political debate in Odisha, with the state's Congress unit alleging that 'the alliance between BJD and BJP is still intact'.

The BJD has seven members in Rajya Sabha while in Lok Sabha it has no presence.

The BJD had earlier announced to oppose the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

However, Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s National Spokesperson, Sasmit Patra on Thursday, just a few hours before the voting on the Bill in the upper house of the parliament, declared that the BJD MPs are free to vote on the bill as per their conscience.

“We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip,” he posted on his X handle on Thursday.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Patra also said that he had voted in favour of the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and RS MP Munna Khan openly opposed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition Congress on Friday criticised the BJD party over the sudden change in stance in connection with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

"The BJD MPs had to vote on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by listening to their inner conscience - their senior-most leader Sasmit Patra voted in favour of the government. The alliance between BJD and BJP is intact. They can’t hoodwink the people of Odisha by pretending to be opposing each other. Congress is the only alternative in Odisha,” alleged the Odisha Congress on its X handle.

Following the embarrassment, senior party leader Prasanna Acharya said that it has been decided to oppose the Bill during the parliamentary party meeting.

"As per my knowledge and the information shared by MPs, it was decided in the parliamentary party meeting to oppose the Bill... the BJD has always been a secular party. However, I came to know today that there was no party whip and some voted in its favour and some others voted against the Bill. We will soon meet our party President and all the details regarding the sudden development can only be ascertained after discussions with him,” said Acharya.

Notably, the Parliament passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha early on Friday. The Lok Sabha approved the Bill early on Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate, with 288 votes in favour and 232 against.

