Historic Waqf Bill ends corruption, grants entitlements to marginalised Muslims, says MRM

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) A wave of optimism and joy swept across the nation as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was passed in both Houses of Parliament. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Friday hailed the Bill as a historic move that will pave the way for transparency, justice, and development within the Muslim community.

In a statement, MRM saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, and the tireless efforts of thousands of MRM workers for the successful passage of the Bill.

National Convener and National Media In-charge of MRM, Shahid Sayeed, expressed pride and excitement, urging the Muslim community to celebrate this significant achievement. “This law is not against any religion or sect; it is a symbol of transparency, justice, and development. It ensures rightful entitlements for orphans, widows, the poor, and the needy,” Sayeed said. He said that the Bill was not just a legal reform but also a victory for marginalised sections of society, particularly within the Muslim community.

The MRM also cautioned the public to remain wary of divisive political forces, noting the importance of unity and brotherhood in the wake of this new law. The organisation described the Bill as a major step towards ending the exploitation and corruption within Waqf properties, a situation that, according to MRM, has been held hostage by mafias and land jihadists for decades.

"The Waqf is now free," stated the MRM. "Though India gained independence in 1947, it is only today that Waqf properties have been freed from political manipulation and corruption." The Manch underscored the historical significance of this moment, calling for PM Modi's name to be etched in golden letters for his role in the reform.

In a bid to raise awareness and garner public support for the bill, MRM workers organised over 5,000 public meetings, seminars, debates, and article campaigns across the country. These efforts helped expose widespread corruption within the Waqf system and highlighted the misuse of properties meant for the welfare of the community. MRM officials worked tirelessly to counter misleading narratives and rumours, stressing that the Bill does not harm anyone’s faith but rather sets the stage for necessary social reform, says the Manch.

One of the driving forces behind the campaign was the publication of the book ‘Waqf Bill 2024: Respect to Islam and Gift for Muslims’, which became an ideological backbone for the movement, says the MRM. The book, which outlines the history and potential of Waqf reform, was widely distributed by MRM volunteers and reached influential leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

At the launch event of the book, Union minister Kiren Rijiju praised it as an "encyclopaedia of Waqf," recommending it for all who wished to understand the nuances of the issue. The book highlighted the misuse of Waqf assets, stating that Waqf properties, worth an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore, were underutilised, with annual income falling drastically short of their potential, says the MRM. The Sachar Committee report had estimated the annual revenue from Waqf assets could reach Rs 1.25 lakh crore, money that could have been invested in education, healthcare, and social welfare programmes for the Muslim community. However, much of this potential was squandered due to inaction and mismanagement by the Waqf Board, says the MRM.

Experts from various fields also welcomed the passing of the Bill, highlighting its potential to address long-standing issues with Waqf management. Prof. (Dr.) Shahid Akhtar, acting chairperson of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI), called the Bill a victory for truth. "For years, there were complaints of encroachments and corruption in Waqf properties. Now, those issues can be resolved," he said. He said that proper utilisation of these assets could have led to significant progress in the Muslim community’s education, healthcare, and economic sectors.

Social activist and analyst Dr Shalini Ali pointed out the fear some so-called community leaders had of the Bill’s passage. "Those who falsely posed as community leaders were afraid of digitisation, CAG audits, and transparency because it would expose their illegal assets," she remarked. She further stated that the Bill would unmask the true faces of those who exploited Waqf properties for personal gain.

Advocate Shiraz Qureshi, an expert on Muslim affairs, echoed similar sentiments, clarifying that the bill would not interfere with Muslim properties but instead ensure that the assets of Waqf were transparently used for the community’s upliftment. "The Bill aims to ensure that poor Muslims receive their rightful share and that corrupt elements no longer have control over these assets," Qureshi added.

