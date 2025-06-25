BJD, Congress workers protest 'rising' crime against women in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 25 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal and Congress leaders on Wednesday tried to gherao the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, to protest "rising" crime against women in the state.

The Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress protested against "rising atrocities" on Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the deteriorating law and order situation, and the alleged attack on 'Odisha's Asmita' (Odisha's pride).

The Youth Congress supporters marched from AG Square to the CM's residence on Rajpath, raising slogans and displaying placards.

Commissionerate Police stopped the protesters midway and later detained several workers.

"The BJP government has completely failed in Odisha. The law-and-order situation has collapsed in the state. Dalit men were stripped, beaten, and even forced to drink drain water. Despite Rahul Gandhi's intervention through his social media post, the government remains shameless. The Youth Congress will not remain silent. We are holding the Chief Minister's Office accountable through this gherao because the state government is running away from its responsibilities instead of protecting its people," said Congress leader Yashir Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) organised statewide protests and demonstrations across the state.

The workers of the opposition BJD's student and youth wing held protests near various colleges and universities across the state.

In Bhubaneswar, several student groups from different educational institutions joined the agitation held in front of Utkal University, Maharishi College, BJB College, Rajdhani College, OUAT and Ramadevi Women University, protesting against the increasing violence against women.

"The rising cases of atrocities against women in Odisha are deeply disturbing. In several districts, incidents of assault, harassment, and even mysterious deaths of women are being reported. The state government, under Chief Minister Majhi, has failed to provide adequate protection or take effective action. The situation demands urgent intervention and strong policies to ensure women's safety and dignity. Through our protest, we are demanding accountability and justice,” said BJD leader Ipsita Sahoo.

