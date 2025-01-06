Bipasha Basu opens up about her favourite things

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Bipasha Basu is enjoying motherhood to the fullest with her little bundle of joy Devi, and her latest Instagram post is the proof. The stunner is currently on a vacation in Maldives with her hubby Karan Singh Grover and little munchkin.

Recently, the 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' actress took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle, revealing a few of her favorite things.

Sharing a glimpse of her mornings, the diva dropped a picture where her husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen standing by the balcony, while little Devi relaxes by her mother. Her post was captioned, "These are a few of my favorite things"

Bipasha Basu also dropped some other snippets from her Maldives vacation on Insta. While one of the pictures shows little Devi having a fun time at the beach, another picture has Bipasha Basu enjoying a hot beverage by the beachside.

She furthermore posted a clip of the pool from their hotel. Bipasha Basu keeps on treating the netizens with adorable updates with her little bundle of joy.

Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover last appeared on the big screen in aerial action thriller film "Fighter". Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the primary roles.

"Fighter" reached the cinema halls on 25th January 2024, and the project turned out to be a moderate box-office success.

Talking about Bipasha Basu's filmography, the actress was last a part of the web series "Dangerous".

While Bhushan Patel helmed the drama, Vikram Bhatt penned the screenplay.

Apart from Bipasha Basu, "Dangerous" also featured Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in pivotal roles. The show aired on MX Player back in 2020 and the actress has stayed away from acting ever since.

Both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have not announced their next ventures yet.

