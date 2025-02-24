Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turn on the 'feast mode'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Karan Singh Grover turned 43 years old on February 23, 2025. Commemorating the special day, his better half, Bipasha Basu organised a private birthday celebration in Karjat, along with their daughter Devi.

Bipasha Basu also dropped a few sneak peeks from the festivities on her official IG. In one of the shot clips dropped by the diva, we can see Karan Singh Grover being treated to some yummy birthday biryani.

Prior to that, Bipasha Basu treated the fans with an appetizing picture of Idli Sambar.

Yesterday, the 'Race' actress shared a romantic post for her husband on social media. Bipasha Basu took to the stories section of her Instagram, and dropped a montage of their various relationship milestones from meeting on the sets of “Alone”, to getting married, to having Devi.

Claiming that she and their daughter Devi are the luckiest girls in the world, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover Mamma and Devi are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our papa Bumba.”

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first met on the sets of their 2015 horror film “Alone”. After dating for a year, the lovebirds tied the knot in April 2016. Later on, the couple embraced parenthood on November 12, 2022 with the birth of their daughter, Devi.

A month back, Bipasha Basu revealed a new side of husband Karan Singh Grover, offering fans a glimpse into his evolving identity.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of her actor husband with their baby girl Devi. The photo features the little one hugging her doting dad from behind. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow.

While the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor's t-shirt read "Devi’s Papa", the little muchkin's t-shirt had "Devi" written on it.

