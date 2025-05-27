Billy Ray Cyrus' precious moment with Elizabeth Hurley during their Red-carpet debut

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) American singer and songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus shared some precious moments with girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley during their red carpet debut in Rome.

Billy took to his Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the two from the beautiful evening as they attended the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition at Palazzo Barberini. The lovebirds were also present at the dinner which was organized to celebrate the exhibition's opening.

We could also hear KC and the Sunshine Band’s "That's the Way (I Like It),” in the background.

The video featured Hurley facing the cameras during the event with her impeccable charm. Not just that, she was also seen having a heart-to-heart with Billy during the evening.

"With my beautiful girlfriend in Rome", Billy captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji.

Posting another set of pictures from the event on the photo-sharing app, Billy wrote, "Let your love flow," with a red heart emoticon.

The diva looked absolutely gorgeous in a bright pink, figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and cape-style sleeves. Her dress was accessorized with silver heels, along with statement earrings.

Billy accompanied her in tight-fitting black pants, paired with a black jacket, a western hat, and dark sunglasses.

Refreshing your memory, the dating rumors for Billy and Hurley first started doing rounds in April this year, when the singer dropped a picture of the two kissing during their Easter celebration in Tennessee together.

Giving his nod to their relationship, Hurley’s son Damian, who was also in Rome with the couple penned a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Soon after the post was uploaded, Billy made their relationship official on Apple Country Music’s "The Ty Bentli Show". He went on to share that he reconnected with Hurley after meeting her on the set of "Christmas in Paradise" back in 2022.

