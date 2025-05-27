Billy Joel does not wish to retire after his NPH Diagnosis

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Musician Billy Joel has been diagnosed with a brain condition named normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), however, it does not mean that he is ready to step down from the stage just as yet.

A source told PEOPLE that Billy has no plans to retire amidst his NPH diagnosis.

"He is happiest while performing," the source claimed.

"Music is, has been and will always be his life. He’s not ready to retire", they added.

A source close to Billy further revealed, "He is not retiring and hopes to be able to resume performing as his recovery progresses."

On Monday, Billy's better half, Alexis Roderick Joel expressed her gratitude to the fans for their love and support through an Instagram post that read, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future. Alexis Roderick Joel."

Alex also dropped a picture-perfect family photo with their daughters Della, and Remy on Billy's Instagram handle.

Sharing Billy's NPH diagnosis a statement was made public on his Instagram informing that the singer has decided to cancel all his scheduled concerts as his medical condition is worsened by recent concert performances.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audiences, and thank you for understanding," he said.

Billy is presently undergoing specific physical therapy under the guidance of his doctor and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

The statement read, "Billy is grateful for the support from the fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

