Bill to replace Delhi ordinance likely to be introduced in LS on July 31

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on July 31.

Highly placed sources confirmed that the proposed legislation is likely to be brought to the Lower House on July 31.

According to sources, the controversial legislation, which empowers the Delhi Lt. Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials, had been cleared by the Union Cabinet on July 25.

Earlier, the president had promulgated the controversial ordinance on May 19 this year, leading to a flashpoint between Delhi government and the Centre.

As per the ordinance, a new statutory authority would be created, known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), to be headed by Delhi chief minister along with the chief secretary and the principal (home).

This proposed body will make recommendations to the lieutenant governor on transfers and postings of Delhi government officials.

However, the catch here is that all decisions under this body will be decided through majority votes.

In other words, the chief minister's decision can be overruled by the two bureaucrats present in the body.

In addition to this, if the lieutenant governor differs with the panel's recommendations, then it can be referred back to the panel and if, even then, the differences remain, then the lieutenant governor's decision would be final.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been vehemently opposing the ordinance, as it is contrary to the verdict given by the Supreme Court, which had vested the Delhi government with the power to decide on the transfer and posting of its officials.

Now, with the government ready to bring a bill replacing the ordinance in Parliament, the AAP has been speaking to like-minded parties, seeking their support against the legislation.

